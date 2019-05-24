NBA’s Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker & De’Aaron Fox Flip Classic Nikes at Foot Locker [Photos]

The Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker and the Sacramento Kings’ De’Aaron Fox are future superstars of the NBA. So it only makes sense the ballers were tasked with flipping classic Nike silhouettes with their own designs via Foot Locker.

The Nike Summer Blockbuster campaign found each player collaborating on their respective shoe with Nike designers. Fox hooked up a Nike Air Max 1, Booker went with the Nike Air Force 1 and Jayson Tatum cooked up a Nike Air Max 97.

Fox’s shoe keys in on love of astronomy and with the colors tied to those of planets while the sockliner features equations inspired by astrodynamics. Also, the point guard’s nickname, “Swipa,” is written on the heel and his stylized jersey number is on the tongue.

Booker’s Air Force 1 is a homage to his love of worn-in kicks—it features distressed light-teal upper—and includes homages to his birthday and Moss Point, Mississippi where he was a prep star.

Tatum reps green as a Celtic but his Nike Air Max 97 is Jayson Tatum mostly red and reps his Saint Louis hometown with graphics of the Gateway Arch and the shoe’s silver midsole). The 314 area code also get shine.

The Air Max 1 De’Aaron Fox is out May 30 at House of Hoops by Foot Locker and June 1 across regular Foot Locker retailers. The Air Force 1 by Devin Booker is out June 6 at House of Hoops and June 8 across regular Foot Locker retailers. Tatum’s Nike Air Max 97 is out June 13 at House of Hoops and hits normal Foot Lockers two days later.

If I had to choose, De’Aaron Fox got the meanest shoe of the bunch. Check out detailed images below.