NYPD Shuts Down adidas x AriZona Iced Tea Pop-Up Because .99 Sneakers = Chaos

adidas and AriZona Iced Tea collaborated for a sneaker collection and were supposed to open up a pop up shop in NYC. It was a great idea but the availability of sneakers for sale at $0.99 caused enough chaos for NYPD to shut it down.

The adidas x AriZona collection includes the Yung 1 and Continental 80 models in the pack.

When word got out that the kicks would be being sold for the price of an actual bottle of AriZona (it’s literally on the shoe, too, since the design is straight from a can), people started camping out in line to secure a pair. This is where we must mention that it was raining in NYC last night.

lmao i took a half day off work so i can wait for the adidas x arizona drop at 11am tomorrow morning 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/M5kCvJhPjA — emily in the big 🍎 (@boyfriendagogo) July 17, 2019

The line for the Arizona Adidas is over a block long as of 3am and those brave souls are camping in the rain pic.twitter.com/kpdRlnqIwe — saint (@Saint_Etzer) July 18, 2019

The pop up was scheduled to open today (July 18) at 11 am at 208 Bowery and run for two days. Well, as the Twitter wire quickly made clear, it got shut down.

Arizona x Adidas got clipped cuz a Asian girl got hit in the face with a bottle, it’s shut down nobody got pairs pic.twitter.com/IrEX1FxDrJ — SOUR 🔥 (@SOURAVEMEL) July 18, 2019

Reportedly not a single shoe was sold while pair are already being hawked for $150 to $300 on StockX.

adidas and AriZona issued the following joint statement:

Both adidas and AriZona are grateful for those who came out and apologize for any inconvenience caused as a result of the shutdown. In an effort to prioritize the safety of fans and consumers, all parties made the decision to close the event with the support of local authorities.

The collab will be available later but you’ll have to keep your eyes on www.twitter.com/DrinkAriZona and www.twitter.com/adidasNYC.

While the resellers took an exquisite Dub, so did those who braved the elements because they wanted a pair to actually wear. Cold game.

Thanks to our loyal fans that came out to support our partnership with Adidas. Due to overwhelming demand and safety concerns, the NYPD shutdown our pop-up. We sincerely apologize to all our fans that waited in line. We are actively working to remedy the situation. — AriZona Iced Tea (@DrinkAriZona) July 18, 2019

The scene earlier for the @adidas Arizona Kicks. Lol strait movie, Riots broke out and all that. #Arizona #adidas pic.twitter.com/l53vQEVtNg — Smokey (@Smokey_Shoes) July 18, 2019