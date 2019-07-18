NYPD Shuts Down adidas x AriZona Iced Tea Pop-Up Because .99 Sneakers = Chaos

adidas and AriZona Iced Tea collaborated for a sneaker collection and were supposed to open up a pop up shop in NYC. It was a great idea but the availability of sneakers for sale at $0.99 caused enough chaos for NYPD to shut it down.
The adidas x AriZona collection includes the Yung 1 and Continental 80 models in the pack.
When word got out that the kicks would be being sold for the price of an actual bottle of AriZona (it’s literally on the shoe, too, since the design is straight from a can), people started camping out in line to secure a pair. This is where we must mention that it was raining in NYC last night.
The pop up was scheduled to open today (July 18) at 11 am at 208 Bowery and run for two days. Well, as the Twitter wire quickly made clear, it got shut down.
Reportedly not a single shoe was sold while pair are already being hawked for $150 to $300 on StockX.
adidas and AriZona issued the following joint statement:
Both adidas and AriZona are grateful for those who came out and apologize for any inconvenience caused as a result of the shutdown. In an effort to prioritize the safety of fans and consumers, all parties made the decision to close the event with the support of local authorities.
The collab will be available later but you’ll have to keep your eyes on www.twitter.com/DrinkAriZona and www.twitter.com/adidasNYC.
While the resellers took an exquisite Dub, so did those who braved the elements because they wanted a pair to actually wear. Cold game.