adidas x Marvel Unveils NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s 1st Signature Shoe [Photos]

Rising NBA star Donovan Mitchell has a thing for comics. So it’s only right that his first signature shoe with adidas also be a collab with Marvel.

Today (June 26), adidas and Marvel unveiled Mitchell’s the D.O.N. Issue #1 signature shoe. As a homage to his come up, the acronym stands for Determination Over Negativity.

“Determination Over Negativity is a belief that anything is possible no matter who you are or where you come from,” said Mitchell via a press statement. “I wanted this sneaker to be a symbol of that – for the kid who believes they can do anything.”

The sneaker hopes to focus Mitchell’s superb hops and speed on the court while honoring his nickname a collection four Marvel Super Hero inspired colorways.

As for technical details:

D.O.N. Issue #1 features a propulsion clip on the side for lateral support and a wider outsole to provide stability for landing from above-the-rim leaps. BOUNCE cushioning ensures a comfortable ride, and a unique, wavy tread pattern, which represents Mitchell’s unconventional path to the NBA, helps drive his illusive speed. Additional design details include spider-web stitching on the toe box and tongue, and a custom coding that represents the addresses of stops on Mitchell’s journey to NBA superstar like Brewster Academy in New Hampshire (“80/A:DR [WBR] NH”) and the University of Louisville (“1.AP.LV:KY”), among others.

The first four colorways of the D.O.N. are all about Spider-Man:

MARVEL’S AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: A red, blue, and white colorway with webbing detailed across the side pays homage to the one and only Spider-Man, and the latest film installment in Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise.

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: Shock pink, core black, white and silver, with teeth as fierce as the character. Available July 18.

STEALTH SPIDER-MAN: Black and green with glow in the dark details. Available Aug. 1.

MARVEL’S IRON SPIDER: Red and metallic gold to honor the legendary Iron Spider. Available Aug. 31.

The D.O.N. Issue #1 drops July 1 for $100 at adidas.com and hits retailers July 5. Check out detailed photos below.