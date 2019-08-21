Singing Bird Tekashi 6ix9ine Thinks Harm Could Come To Family As Court Date Nears

Tekashi 6ix9ine is currently awaiting to deliver testimony in his kidnapping case and is expected to testify against the alleged perpetrators. As the court date nears, the jailed rapper is concerned about the safety of his family and friends according to sources.

The rapper — who’s currently incarcerated on federal racketeering charges — is expected to testify next month about the kidnapping and assault he claims he fell victim to in 2018. Cops arrested a suspect in the case, who pled not guilty, and also claims Tekashi made up the whole thing.

FYI, the guy calling BS — Anthony Ellison — was formerly part of Tekashi’s management team and cops believe he’s affiliated with the Nine Trey Bloods, the same gang Tekashi was with prior to his bust. Bottom line … they know each other well.

That’s what makes this situation messy for Tekashi — he’s currently preparing to point the finger at this guy, and the potential ramifications are very serious. Sources connected to the case tell TMZ, 6ix9ine’s crapping his pants over testifying — worried about how his mother and brother could be harmed, and also for his own safety behind bars. We’re told he knows this could make him a marked man for life.

The lawyer for the man accused of the kidnapping is saying that the whole thing was nothing but one epic clout chasing episode as Tekashi allegedly faked the whole thing. Yikes.

As once said on a famous HBO crime drama, the game is the game.

