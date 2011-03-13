CLOSE
50 Cent Jokes About Japan Tsunami

50 Cent Jokes About Japan Tsunami, Did He Take Things Too Far?

 

50 Cent is known for joking about various topics on his @50Cent Twitter page but the G-Unit rapper may have taken things too far when he brought up the recent 8.9 magnitude earthquake in Japan.

On Friday 50 tweeted to his 4 million plus followers about the tragedy that caused a tsunami to head toward Hawaii and L.A.

Its all good Till Beyotches see there christian louboutins floating down da street s**tgone get crazy.”


He then added that he would have to get “evacuate his hoes out of Hawaii, L.A. and Japan” before the tragedy hit.

“Look this is very serious people I had to evacuate all my hoe’s from LA,Hawaii and Japan. I had to do it. Lol”


When fans apparently lashed out at the rapper for his off color remarks 50 replied,

Check out 50’s tweets bout the tsunami below.

Did he take things too far?

 

