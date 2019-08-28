Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative Opportunities

Leslie Jones has been one of the standout cast members of Saturday Night Live and now her time with the long-running sketch series is done. Jones is leaving to pursue a number of new creative opportunities, including an upcoming Netflix standup special.

Page Six reports:

The comic, 51, recently scored a role in Eddie Murphy’s “Coming To America” sequel as well as her own Netflix special.

A source told us: “Leslie has chosen to depart as she has several upcoming projects in the works — and she thought it was the right time to go.”

Meanwhile, after months of speculation, Kate McKinnon will return, we’re told.

Jones is currently on screen in “Angry Birds 2” and will film her Netflix stand-up comedy special in Washington, DC, on Sept. 10 at the Warner Theatre.

Jones joined the cast originally as a member of the show’s writing staff and was asked to join the full-time ranks in 2014.

Photo: WENN