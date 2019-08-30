Arrest Warrant Issued For DeMarcus Cousins In Alabama

DeMarcus Cousins is in a sh*t ton of trouble. An arrest warrant has been issued for the NBA star after audio was revealed of his threatening to put a bullet in the head of his baby mama.

USA Today first confirmed that an arrest warrant had been issued for Cousins in Alabama over the threats he made to the mother of his 7-year-old son. The NBA center was miffed the kid’s mother didn’t allow the child to attend his recent wedding.

She filed a police report on Friday (August 23). Cousins was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and third-degree harassing communications.

However, Cousins just underwent surgery on his left knee for a torn ACL. Apparently, this makes traveling to Alabama to turn himself in tricky since he has yet to be cleared to fly.

It must be said that considering this case in Alabama, Cousins may be in much bigger trouble than we might think.

