Lloyd Joining Diddy-Dirty Money On “Coming Home” Tour

Lloyd And Diddy-Dirty Money Going On Tour

In addition to preparing for the release of his King Of Hearts album, Lloyd is set to hit the road with Diddy-Dirty Money for their “Coming Home” tour.

The ATL singer/songwriter has just been added to the group’s BET Live and Ciroc sponsored tour which will be held in intimate venues and kicks off April 13 in Minneapolis.

Lloyd, Diddy and his ladies will travel to Chicago, Toronto, New York and Los Angeles before wrapping up May 15 in St. Louis.

This will be the group’s first US tour since the release of their debut album, Last Train To Paris.

Lloyd is fresh off a successful Valentine’s Weekend “Love Faces Mini Tour” with Trey Songz and continuing work on King Of Hearts.

The album will feature Lloyd’s the latest single, “Cupid”, and has already spawned the hit single “Lay It Down”, which featured remixes including R. Kelly, Young Jeezy, Patti LaBelle, and B.o.B.



Check out Lloyd and Dirty Money’s “Coming Home” tour dates below.

Tour Dates:

4/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Epic Center

4/14 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

4/15 – Detroit, MI @ Sound Board – MotorCity Casino

4/17 – Toronto, ON @ Kool Haus

4/21 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

4/22 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

4/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Showboat

4/24 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

4/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

4/28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Plush

4/29 – Melbourne, FL @ Levelz

4/30 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Landing

5/1 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

5/6 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

5/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Club Nokia

5/8 – Anaheim, CA @ The Grove

5/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ovations Live Showroom

5/12 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

5/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

5/15 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant