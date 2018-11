Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes were spotted in Miami Saturday for the 400 Club’s annual “Saturdays With The 400” celebration.

Busta, who was on the bill to perform, was joined onstage by Weezy who surprised spring breakers and took the mic as well.

As previously reported, Wayne is scheduled to kick off his I Am Music II tour dates later this month.

Check out Bussa Buss and Wayne at Cameo courtesy of UrbanPartyLife.com.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »