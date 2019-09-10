MC Lyte Sued For $38K In Unpaid Wages

MC Lyte has a sterling reputation in the game, but she’s still getting sued. The Brooklyn rapper is getting sued for $38,000 in unpaid wages by a former employee.

An artist who claims Lyte hired him for a project is alleging the “Lyte As A Rock” rapper blessing him with the parting gift of a rubber check.

Reports TMZ:

In legal docs obtained by TMZ … Christopher Smith claims he was hired as an artist, animator and writer on a project for MC Lyte’s entertainment management and production firm, Sunni Gyrl, but he says he was never paid for his 1,228 hours on the job. He claims he’s owed a total of $38,375.

In the docs, Christopher claims after he was let go from the project, MC Lyte and her biz partner Lynn Richardson sent him a check for $11,250 … but he says it bounced.

Now, Christopher is suing MC Lyte, Richardson and Sunni Gyrl … and he wants the cash he claims he’s owed.

Damn, say it ain’t so.

No word from MC Lyte on the matter, yet. But we gotta hear both sides.