MC Lyte To Celebrate 30th Anniversary of ‘Lyte as a Rock’ With One Night Only Performance At Sony Hall

While the rap game is said to be a young man’s game, Hip-Hop music in general belongs to people of all genres and ages. That being said all my OG’s and older heads are in for a treat as MC Lyte is about to take you back to the era of door knockers and baggy clothes on women (some couples doubled their wardrobes depending on who they dated).

For one night only the “Kickin’ 4 Brooklyn” rapper who paved the way for the likes of Lil Kim, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B is going to rock the mic in New York City to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her debut album, Lyte as a Rock. Released on September 13, 1988, MC Lyte’s classic debut album introduced the world to a strong and intellectual MC who happened to be a woman that was ready to go toe-to-toe with the big boys in the rap game. Three decades later she’s still revered by her Hip-Hop peers as a pioneer in the game and queen in the culture.

All that being said fans will be able to once again witness greatness as this November 30th the triple-OG female MC is taking the stage at Sony Hall for one night only and taking everyone down a trip down memory lane.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster here.

