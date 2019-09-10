Pro-Putin Russian Rapper Deletes “Moscow” Video After Backlash

A Russian rapper has deleted a pro-Moscow video he posted after receiving massive backlash. By the time Timati scrubbed the clip for a song called “Moscow,” it had amassed 1.5M dislikes.

Pre-election music video by rappers Timati and Guf, where the two praise Mayor Sobyanin and disown Moscow's protests, now has more than ONE MILLION dislikes. https://t.co/pTmaN0iq2N pic.twitter.com/SS0VWHcVrd — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) September 9, 2019

Apparently, this guy, who is also one of the wealthiest people in Russia, is pro-Putin, which surely makes life easier in said nation if you’re a rapper. Also, he has homophobic bars, too.

Timati, a 36-year-old rapper known for his fervent support of President Vladimir Putin, posted the video, titled simply “Moscow”, shortly before Muscovites were set to vote in elections for city parliament on Sunday that had caused mass protests.

“I don’t go to rallies, I don’t bullsh*t,” the song goes, apparently referring to weeks of protests in Moscow after the authorities barred opposition candidates from running in the polls.

Lyrics in the clip praise the Russian capital as a wealthy city that has become “world standard” and “doesn’t hold gay parades.”

“I will down a burger for Sobyanin,” the song says, referring to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, a Putin ally who has been in charge since 2010 and is detested by the opposition for refusing permission for rallies and cracking down on protesters.

Reportedly, Timati took the clip down after all the negativity it elicited. Ya think? Even the other guy featured on the song, Guf, says he was a victim of the jig.

“I’m deleting the video to stop this wave of negativity,” Timati wrote on IG. “I made a record. Only I didn’t have such a goal.”

Putin’s influence is heavy on these world streets ain’t it? Just ask the Russian-cosigned fool currently occupying the White House.

Also, nothing is ever truly deleted on the Internets…