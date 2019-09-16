Family Feud?: LaVar Ball Calls Lonzo Ball “Damaged Goods”

The Big Baller Brand dynasty might be falling apart already. A recent episode of the family’s Facebook reality show Ball In The Family highlighted the rift between LaVar Ball and his son Lonzo Ball.

Looks like we aren’t the only ones tired of LaVar Ball and his antics. Lonzo Ball who’s frustrations with the BBB has been well documented is also seemingly on the outs with his pops. Since his arrival into the NBA, Lonzo has failed to live up to the hype the patriarch of the Ball family created around him. His two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers have been mid, at best, and marred by injuries.

Plus on top of that, the brand that folks thought would revolutionize the athletic sportswear world, BBB has been looking real shaky as of late. After Lonzo accused Big Baller Brand’s co-founder of Alan Foster of stealing money millions from him and the brand. As a result, the only Ball to make it the league so far, distanced himself from the brand. He also covered up his BBB logo tattoo, and trash his signature sneaker the Z02’s in an interview.

In the latest episode of the basketball family’s reality show, the rift between father and son is even more evident. Lonzo’s disdain of his dad is on full display as he opts not to partake in any activities involving LaVar. He reluctantly shows up to a meeting about the future of the brand and feels the brand should be renamed due to scandal. LaVar vehemently disagrees and takes a shot at his son in the process.

“When I come up with a name, and there’s somebody telling me to change it, that’s like telling me to change your name. That’s like people saying, ‘Hey, change Lonzo’s name to Alfonso on the fact that he been damaged goods for the last two years.’”

Looks like the Lonzo is genuinely over the theatrics and when he starts over fresh in New Orleans, he would prefer his father not be around. You can watch the entire episode here.

