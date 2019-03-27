Lonzo Ball Covers Up BBB Tattoo, On The Outs With LaVar

Big Baller Brand is looking absolutely dead in the water. It’s spokesman, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, has covered up his BBB tattoo.

The co-founder, Alan Foster, of BBB allegedly being unable to account for $1.5 million missing from Ball’s account is what made the hooper initially distance himself from the brand. Covering up said brand’s logo that he had not so permanently inked on his body is pretty much the deal sealer on that.

TMZ reports that Lonzo hit up tattoo artist Herchell L Carrasco to cover the BBB artwork with a pair of red and black dice. Can’t wait to hear what LaVar Ball has to say about that. There are rumors the sons are now estranged from their father.

If you didn’t see this coming, you haven’t been paying attention.

There is supposed to be a BBB All America game for high school stars in Las Vegas on March 31. We shall see.