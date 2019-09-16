Beyoncé To Release ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ Documentary

Beyoncé thrilled fans with the release of The Lion King: The Gift, an album that served as an audio companion piece to Disney’s remake of The Lion King in which the songstress starred in. Fans will now have an inside look into the making of the sonically diverse project by way of a documentary that airs Monday night (September 16).

Deadline reports:

The special will air at 10 PM ET/PT on ABC and offers candid footage and interviews. The album came out July 19 in conjunction with Walt Disney Pictures live-action remake of the animated classic. Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records teamed up on the album, which brought together some of the most important African artists of the day with well-known American talent to reinterpret the story and themes of the film with authentic sounds of Africa.

Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift was written, directed and produced by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, with co-director and collaborator Ed Burke. Executive producers are Steve Pamon and Erinn Williams.

Check out the trailer for the documentary below.

Photo: Getty