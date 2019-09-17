Lyfe Jennings Hits Back At Charlamagne Tha God & Amanda Seales Clowning “Slave” Single

Lyfe Jennings is gearing up to retire for good from the music industry, but he’s dropping one last album, 777, towards the end of the month. His new single “Slave,” which links sex to slavery, was clowned by Charlamagne Tha God and Amanda Seales, sparking him to respond to the personalities.

Charlamagne posted an Instagram video of Seales listening to “Slave,” with the comedian and host making a variety of confused faces over the song’s highly questionable lyrics. For what it’s worth, Jennings can indeed sing, but the lyrics are truly out of this world.

“I’m gon’ beat it like a slave / so you don’t run away / cut the whips and chains / call me master”

Right.

Jennings took to Instagram to slam Charlamagne and Seales, taking a swipe The Breakfast Club host and not even fully acknowledging Seales’ full name.

“No talk of SEX or boomerang or never land or statistics or 100s more and when was the last time cthegod played a lyfe jennings record???? All these rapper talking bout drugging women and doing drugs u choose Lyfe Jennings to come for???? Lol 777 in stores now,” Jennings wrote in a caption for a video he posted hitting back at the pair.

On The Breakfast Club‘s “Rumor Report” section, Charlamagne addressed the beef as only he can. Check out the segment below.

