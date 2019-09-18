KFC Testing A New Fried Chicken Donut Sandwich

With Popeyes and Chick-Fil-A battling it out for chicken sandwich supremacy, the OG of southern fried chicken franchises, Kentucky Fried Chicken has now thrown its hat into the ring. KFC is looking to ruffle some feathers amongst its competitors with it’s riskiest artery-clogging contraption yet!

According to WTVR, Colonel Sanders is testing a brand new fried chicken sandwich at its KFC restaurants in Richmond, VA with a cop pleasing twist as instead of traditional buns being used to house the ingredients, KFC will be using glazed donuts in place of the buns. What?!!? Apparently, the franchise wants to give it’s customers the ultimate sweet and sour experience that will more than likely lead to a sonic boom in doctors and dentists appointments should this prove as successful as Popeyes chicken sammich.

“Served hot and fresh, no matter the time of day, the donuts create a tasty flavor experience in every bite. Consumers will have a variety of options to satisfy their sweet and savory taste buds,” said a spokesperson.

Those options will include the Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donut Basket meal and the Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Sandwich.

Aside from the few spots in Richmond that'll be giving this new menu option a test run, Norfolk and Pittsburg will also be giving their customers the chance to taste what the Colonel done cooked up.

“Through this test market, KFC is evaluating consumer appetite for bringing this growing food trend to its customers on a national scale,” said the spokesperson.

Our advice here would be to make sure your healthcare insurance is on point before going ham on this Frankenstein of a sandwich.