DJ Akademiks Posts Video of Tekashi Snitch 9ine Singing In Court

You know things are going bad when the dude that had a man-crush on you begins to troll you for your cooperating ways.

As Tekashi “Henry Hill” 6ix9ine continues to drop dimes on his former associates and “retired” Hip-Hop peers, the the man that many joked was his work-husband in the rap game gave his followers a peak of what the “Gummo” rapper looks like when he’s exercising his vocal skills for the court. Yesterday (Sep. 19) DJ Akademiks took to Twitter to post a video of Tekashi 6ix9ine singing on the stand and telling the court how he was supposed to attend a mansion party for a pro football player for a cool $40K on July 22, 2018.

Video of tekashi 69 on the stand emerges pic.twitter.com/Fl0zRXAzG2 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 19, 2019

For those who want to know why that particular date was the topic of discussion, that happens to be the day that Tekashi 6ix9ine was allegedly kidnapped and robbed by his former associates, Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack. Harv and Nuke for their part insist that the whole thing was a “Jussie Smollett” and that Tekashi was in on kidnapping as it was nothing more than a publicity stunt.

DJ Akademiks meanwhile continues to follow the trial of his former homie even after all the slander he’s gotten for being tight with the rap troll turned government informant. Whether or not the two will continue to hang out after Tekashi gets out of jail early for cooperating with feds remains to be seen. We know for sure 50 Cent isn’t going to be talking to his former “son” when that time comes. That’s for sure.