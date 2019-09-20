Artist Who Accused Antonio Brown Of Sexual Misconduct Says She Received “Intimidating” Texts

Antonio Brown has faced a high amount of scrutiny since leaving the Oakland Raiders for the New England Patriots. After facing allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse, a woman who says she experienced a negative incident with the player claims she received “intimidating” texts from Brown’s phone number.

Sports Illustrated reports:

The woman previously told SI that Brown had hired her two years ago to paint a mural of him in his home but “ghosted” her after she ignored his advance. On Wednesday night, the woman says, she received a group text message that appeared to come from the same phone number Brown provided to her in 2017. The text chain, with four other phone numbers on it, included photos of her and her children, with the person she believes is Brown encouraging others in the group to investigate the woman. The texter accused the artist of fabricating her account of the 2017 incident for cash. (In her letter to the league, the woman’s attorney repeated that the artist is not seeking remuneration from Brown in connection with the alleged incident.)

The texter described the artist as a “super broke girl” and asked someone he refers to as “Eric B” to “look up her background history.” He then sent a screenshot of an Instagram photo she had posted showing the faces of her young children, adding “those her kids… she’s awful broke clearly.”

The outlet said it looked over the screenshots of the group texts and discovered the number was the same he used to speak with the unnamed woman back in 2017. The woman’s lawyer sent a letter to the NFL to highlight what their side believes are threats and an attempt to intimidate her.

The woman says that Brown partly exposed himself as she painted a mural in his home. She says that she rebuffed his advances and went about her work. Brown has vehemently denied all the allegations that have surfaced thus far.

