Kanye West Wants A Duet With Kate Moss

While Jay-Z and Gwen Paltrow are working on their super duet, Kanye has a duet on his mind as well.

Kanye West has allegedly invited Kate Moss to duet with him at an upcoming show at the South By Southwest Festival in Texas.

The ‘All of the Lights’ rapper is said to have bonded with Moss during a recent trip to Paris fashion week and has now invited her to join him on stage at the South By Southwest festival in Texas.

“Kate brought him into her inner circle at the Givenchy afterparty,” a source told The Mirror.

“Kate was rapping to Kanye and it wasn’t long before they had a crowd around them. Kanye made up a freestyle on the spot for Kate, who was blushing.”

It was rumored that West had applied for a place on an MA Fashion course at Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design, but the claim was later denied by a college spokesperson.