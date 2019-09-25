Freddie Gibbs Gears Up For “Album Of The Year” Tour

Freddie Gibbs once again connected with Madlib for their critically acclaimed collaborative effort, Bandana, marking the second time the pair have made audio magic with one another. The Gary, Ind. rapper has announced a tour that will no doubt feature songs from his latest set and he’s bringing along some notable rap acts on the road with him.

Dubbed the “Album Of The Year” tour, Gibbs will hit the road this fall and will have the support of Cousin Stizz along with Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine on select dates.

The tour launches this November Minneapolis, Minn., before ending in Denver, Colo in early December.

Based on the tour announcement, Stizz, Benny, and Conway will not accompany Gibbs on all of the dates.

Photo: Getty