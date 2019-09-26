Soulja Boy Has Quit Lean & Drugs, Gained 50 Pounds

Soulja Boy is really out here getting his life together. After a recent stint in jail due to a parole violation, SB has reportedly quit drugs, including lean, and has gained a healthy 50 pounds.

Reports TMZ:

Soulja’s manager, Miami Mike, tells TMZ … the rapper started packing on the pounds after his last arrest, which led to him doing about 3 months in L.A. County Jail earlier this year.

Mike says Soulja was only 130 lbs. when he started his sentence, but since then he’s quit drinking and doing drugs of any kind. Most significantly, we’re told he’s cut out lean.

We’re told sippin’ on lean almost constantly killed Soulja’s appetite, but now he has a steady and healthy appetite … and he’s able to work out much more.

On top of the health benefits, Soulja’s manager says his lifestyle changes have helped the rapper’s bank account … because he used to spend an average of $500 to $800 per day on lean.

We’re all for Soulja Boy staying on the straight and narrow and not getting caught up in some dumb ish. Keep up the jokes and viral moments, and the hits, though—just saying.

