Cassie and Alex Fine Are All The Way Married

That didn’t take very long. Cassie (who we must note was Sean “Diddy” Combs’ longtime girlfriend off g.p.) has married Alex Fine, her one-time personal trainer.

The couple had just gotten properly engaged a month ago, and shortly after Cassie revealed they were expecting a child.

Director Peter Berg spilled the tea online when he shared a photo of the couple taking their vows on Instagram. Berg officiated the wedding, so you know that it’s real.

“By the power vested in me…. @alexfine44 n @cassie ❤️💥❤️ Long may you ride!,” was the caption.

Congrats to the happy couple.

And we’re sure Diddy will be alright—no shade.