Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Contributes To ‘Teen Vogue’ [Photos]



The 12-year-old daughter of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley is featured in an upcoming issue of Teen Vogue.

Selah Marley has been named as an April contributor for the publication and in it speaks on what it’s like to have Hill for a mother and her take on being the granddaughter of Bob Marley.

The teen, who hopes to be a singer like her mother, also speaks on her love for pop sensation Justin Beiber while donning fashion by Miu Miu and Tom Bins.

Thestyleandbeautydoctor.com got scans of this Marley legacy’s photoshoot, check it out below.

