DaBaby’s been enjoying quite a great few days as he’s dropped what’s expected to be his Billboard chart topping sophomore album, Kirk, and getting turnt up on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Now that the North Carolina native is in New York City to keep his well deserved buzz humming, DaBaby took the time to drop by The Breakfast Club to talk about his successful run and the ups and downs that come with it.

Whether it was the bittersweet memory that came with his previous album reaching the top of the charts or how that female fan ended up getting knocked out at one of his shows, DaBaby’s experienced some everlasting memories already in his young rap career.

Here are the 6 things we learned from DaBaby on The Breakfast Club.

Coming up during his late teen years, DaBaby says that his style was so lavish with the gold chains and fancy cars that people used to ask him if he was a rapper. He wasn’t at the time but all these years later he’s living up to that top billing lifestyle.

DB confirms the heartbreaking rumor that on the same day his debut album Baby On Baby hit number 1, he got the news that his father passed away. While most people would take the time to mourn, DaBaby had to continue to tour and is grateful for it, as it was “therapeutic” to have something to keep his mind off the tragic moment he was living through. Talk about a bittersweet memory.

