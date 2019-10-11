Will Smith To Create A ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Spinoff Series

After seemingly falling back and taking it easy for a minute, Will Smith‘s been on his grizzly for the past few years and churning out new films while working on upcoming projects, and it looks like a spin-off his original breakthrough series, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is something that’s also in the works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Smith’s sudden second wind has him revisiting the series that made him a household name and while stars like him tend to focus on big budget Hollywood productions, Will seems to still be fond of things that can be done on the smaller screen. With the help of Westbrook, Inc. Smith plans on returning to his TV roots with hopes of becoming “the leader in global family entertainment.”

Smith has one foot firmly in the traditional film and TV space. In addition to producing Smith-fronted film projects, Westbrook is developing a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air spinoff series (he still earns hefty royalties from the 1990s NBC sitcom, now licensed to air in 193 territories).

We’re not mad at that at all.

No word yet on how exactly the series will be revamped or when it’ll drop but rumors have it debuting some time in 2020 which would coincide with the shows 30th anniversary.

Are you more excited about a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air spin-off or a Bad Boys For Life sequel? Let us know in the comments section.