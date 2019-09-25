Will Smith To Play Nicky Barnes in Netflix’s Film ‘The Council’

After what feels like years of playing the background and letting Jaden Smith become the star of the family, Will Smith is mounting a comeback new films such as Gemini Man and Bad Boys For Life, it’s being reported that the Fresh Prince will now be taking on the role of the King of Harlem.

According to Deadline, Smith is set to take on the role of legendary Harlem kingpin, Nicky Barnes in Netflix’s upcoming film The Council. Written by executive-producer Peter Landesman, the film will actually focus on a different aspect than has been previously explored by past storylines.

Landesman’s script tells the never-before-told story of a crime syndicate consisting of seven African-American men who ruled Harlem in the 1970s and early ’80s. No ordinary crime syndicate – the men dreamed of a self-sufficient and self-policing African American city-state, funded by revolutionizing the drug game. The movie centers on the Shakespearean court intrigue between The Council’s king, Nicky Barnes, dubbed “Mr. Untouchable” by the New York Times, and all the different members as one unlikely rising protégé emerges.

What’s the chances Denzel Washington reprises his role as Frank Lucas for this joint? Just sayin.’

No word yet on when we’ll be getting to see Will Smith as Nicky Barnes in The Council but best believe we’ll be tuning in for that one whenever it drops.

Photo: Getty