Fresh Dipped: Will Smith Launches Bel-Air Athletics Collection [Photos]

Will Smith knows he’s worth money. So it only makes sense that man who came to renown as the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (though he was already well known in Hip-Hop circles) is launching a Bel-Air Athletics collection that pays homage to his fictional TV haunts.
The Bel-Air Athletics collections is already available at shop.willsmith.com for a limited edition drop that runs only through October 14. The collection includes 26 items for a men and women as well as a few for children. Paying homage to and referencing The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, some of the standout items in the collection include the Reversible Academy Track Jacket (remember when will flipped his school blazer inside out?), a tie-dye tee that portrays Smith as a the schoolyard basketball player and Bel-Air Athletics gear that includes tees, hoodies and short.
Bel-Air Athletics is part of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s newly launched Westbrook Inc. holding company the secures the family’s global businesses under one entity. Now that’s a power move.
Check out detailed photos of the Bel-Air Athletics collections below.
1. Bel-Air Athletics collectionSource:Bel-Air Athletics
Bel-Air Athletics collection will smith,bel-air athletics collection
2. Bel-Air Athletics collectionSource:Bel-Air Athletics
