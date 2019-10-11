Colin Kaepernick’s Team Provides Receipts To Counter Lies Being Spread

It’s no secret Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed by the NFL. Since then, there have been a lot of claims being thrown out there. Tired of the BS, Team Kap issued a 2-page “fact” sheet to set the record straight.

Pls read this in it’s entirety. It’s important you know the FACTS from Colin’s football agent about @Kaepernick7 . The @nfl uses their media sources to spew lies and false narratives. It’s important we hold people accountable who are putting out misinformation to the public. https://t.co/1vb89PAK0c — NESSA (@nessnitty) October 10, 2019

TMZ reports that the document was issued by Kap’s agent, Jeff Nalley, who makes the claim that he has seen no one treated as “poorly and unfairly as Colin” in his 25 years in the business. He also pointed out that he reached out to all 32 NFL teams and has gotten “little to no response.”