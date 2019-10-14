Chance the Rapper Coming Back To ‘Saturday Night Live’ As Host & Musical Act

Chance the Rapper is having himself a pretty good month of October. His Netflix Hip-Hop talent show, Rhythm + Flow alongside Cardi B and T.I., is doing well. He kinda drove the boat with Megan Thee Stallion after rocking the BET Hip Hop Award’s stage. Now he just accomplished another life goal.

The Big Day crafter proudly announced that he will be hosting and serving as the musical guest for an upcoming pre-Halloween edition of Saturday Night Live on Oct. 26. Chance shared the news with his Instagram followers following SNL announcing he will be handling double-duty.

The Chicago rapper was very appreciative thanking Lorne Michaels in the lengthy post. He also pointed out he would be the 27th person across the show’s 45 seasons to both host and perform, stating it his “life long goal.”

Chance’s last appearance on the iconic sketch comedy show back in November 2017 when he hosted. Before that, he hosted December 2016 and also joined Creflo Yeezy last October to perform “Ultralight Beam” with the “saved” rapper. We are looking forward to Chance’s appearance because he is telling us to “prepare for the show of a lifetime.”

Photo: NBC / Getty