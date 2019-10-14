Hot 97 Says Station Won’t Play New Tekashi 6ix9ine Music, Ebro Plans To Troll Y’All Anyway

New York City Hip-Hop radio station claims they have no intention of playing any new music from infamous rap snitch Tekashi 6ix9ine. However, host Ebro Darden plans to play the Brooklyn rapper’s music out of spite since so many people co-signed the loose-lipped federal informant.

According to TMZ, a Hot 97 exec said the station has no plans to premiere any new music from Tekashi. However, they did admit they would reconsider if fans demanded the tune be played because it’s that good.

Sounds like the logic of the label willing to give Tekashi an alleged $10M record deal for his services. So much for principle ever trumping cold hard cash.

Ebro Darden refuted TMZ’s claims while also noting he intended to play Tekashi’s music out of spite and irony.

“Goofball NY n*ggas created Tekashi 69 and supported ‘the streets’ …. when he drops new music Imma play that sh*t everyday just to sh*t on ya’ll stupid f*cks,” wrote the Beats1 and Hot97 host.

Goofball NY niggas created Tekashi 69 and supported “the streets” …. when he drops new music Imma play that shit everyday just to shit on ya’ll stupid fucks — El Viejo Ebro (@oldmanebro) October 14, 2019

While Darden’s delivery was acerbic, he does have a point. Tekashi did get millions of streams despite overwhelming evidence he was never ’bout that life he flashed on Instagram. Also, the quickest perusal of his discography finds features from reputable acts like Nicki Minaj, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Fetty Wap, 50 Cent and Kanye West, amongst others

Tekashi will be sentenced on Sept. 18. Despite facing 47 years in the bing, due to his liberal cooperation, it’s being speculated he may be hit with as little as time served.

All execs @HOT97 deny speaking to anyone @TMZ ….. so this means that Tekashi marketing machine is revving up to rally his on-line #Bots and drive stories. — El Viejo Ebro (@oldmanebro) October 14, 2019

UPDATE: Hot 97 is vehemently denying that TMZ spoke to anyone from the station.