Box-Slapping: Jon Jones Pleads No Contest In Strip Club Vagina Slapping Case

Jon “Bones” Jones has been considered one of the top mixed martial artists of his era, and trouble seems to follow him like a moth to a flame. In his most recent controversy, the current UFC Light Heavyweight champion pleaded no contest in a strip club case where a waitress accused him of slapping her vagina.

TMZ Sports reports that Jones, 32, and his brother, Chandler Jones of the Arizona Cardinals, were at an Albuquerque, N.M. strip club back in April where the waitress claims Jones put her in an MMA-style rear-naked chokehold before setting her down and giving her a slap right onto her vagina.

The outlet adds that while cops investigated the claims and couldn’t get any of the witnesses to corroborate the story, the waitress herself eventually stopped cooperating with the investigation as well. Still, Jones entered a no contest plea that essentially means he’ll have to withstand a 90-day deferment program in where he’ll have to avoid drugs and alcohol and he can’t enter the strip club during this period either along with other stipulations and the misdemeanor battery charge he faced will drop off his record.

This isn’t the first time Jones has been in hot water. In 2015 in Albuquerque, Jones was involved in a hit-and-run accident and he has also been suspended three times by the UFC, first for the hit-and-run case, and twice for violating banned substance policies set by the fighting promotion.

Photo: Getty