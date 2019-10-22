Tupac Back?: White Man With The Same Name As The Late Rapper Arrested In Tennessee

Tupac back…well sort of. A white man with the same name as the late rapper, Tupac Shakur, was arrested in Tennessee, and he is living his best “thug life.”

Over the weekend, a white man who goes by the name Tupac A. Shakur was arrested by Tennessee authorities after he allegedly threatened police with a knife. When cops searched White Pac, they found a needle and multiple baggies of meth on him.

Per TMZ:

Johnson City Police say officers responded to a call Saturday about the 40-year-old Tupac, who had warrants out for his arrest, and when they tried to detain him cops say he turned toward the officers with a blade in his hand.