Hating Ass White Man Recorded Calling Cops On Black Man Waiting For Disabled Friend

Add waiting in a building for a disabled friend to the growing list of the things Black people can’t seem to do without a white person feeling “threatened” enough to call the cops. A Bay Area Caucasian man is the latest hater to waste a 911 dispatcher’s time by calling them for no good reason at all.

The frightened saltine in the video shared by Tariq Nasheed reportedly goes by the name Christopher Cukor and works for YouTube. The Google-owned company has yet to confirm if, in fact, the man in the clip does work for the video sharing website. In the clip, Cukor can be seen calling the authorities on the Black software engineer for standing in front of the building while waiting for his disabled friend.

While he was on the phone with the 911 dispatcher and going back and forth with the African-American man, Cukor’s son who has more sense than his dad is seen in the video begging his father to just let it go.

“Daddy, please don’t. I agree with him, daddy. Please don’t! I don’t like this. I don’t like this. Let’s go.” The Black man follows the sons request telling Cukor: “Listen to your son, walk away. I’ll stop the recording.”

Another anti-Black racist in the #BayArea was filmed while he made a fraudulent 911 call on an innocent Black man who was standing outside of a building waiting on his friend to come down. The anti-Black racist’s name is allegedly Christopher Cukor, and he works for @youtube pic.twitter.com/AUuerRDaz3 — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) July 6, 2019

Despite explaining that he is waiting for his disabled friend, Cukor still insisted on complaining to the police, “He refused to identify himself.” Now he is the subject of a Twitter dragging since the video went viral has deleted all of his social media accounts. We are willing to bet he took his son’s advice now and minded his business.

Here’s part 2 of the video. https://t.co/dC3A9rny1E — Simar (@sahluwal) July 7, 2019

We are patiently awaiting word from YouTube on Cukor’s employment status following this incident.

