Megan Thee Stallion Is The Ultimate Bonnie On New Track “Ride or Die” [Listen]

Jesus Is King was late, but Megan Thee Stallion is right on time. The Houston rapper is back with a new track, “Ride or Die” off the soundtrack of the highly-anticipated Lena Waithe and Melina Matsoukas film Queen & Slim

The rapper — who happens to be writing a horror film — linked up with VickeeLo on the track inspired by the film’s “Bonnie and Clyde” theme while highlighting racism and police brutality. On the song, Thee Stallion gets her ride or die on while boasting about her riding skills and snapper:

“I’ma, ride that dick like a stolen car,” she raps in the intro. “I got the best pussy that you had thus far / Which, bitch you know going hard as me / I’ma, ride or die, and I don’t need the keys (Fuck it up).”

Queen & Slim stars Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Black Panther) and introduces Jodie Turner-Smith to the world in a leading lady role. The film was penned by Lena Waithe (Master of None) and is the directorial debut for Beyoncé and Solange collaborator Melina Matsoukas. The film’s score was written by Blood Orange. The movie arrives in theaters nationwide on November 27 and is already generating plenty of buzz on social media and film world.

You can listen to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Ride Or Die” featuring VickeeLo below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz