Big Sean Lands First Acting Gig Via Lena Waithe’s ‘Twenties’ Series

As Big Sean makes his return to the music, he’s also embarking on new creative moves as well. The Detroit rapper landed his first acting gig via Lena Waithe‘s upcoming series Twenties and says he’s actually playing someone different from himself as is revealed in a new interview with Waithe.

Tell us about enlisting Big Sean for the cast. What’s he like as an actor?

Big Sean is a star. I was really flattered, he mentioned me [at one of his concerts]. I don’t think he knew this, but I’ve been a fan of his for a really long time. Always loved his music, always loved his craft. I messaged him and he was, like, “Yo, we should link up at some point.” He’s from Detroit, I’m from Chicago — we’re not Hollywood.

We ended up linking up in real life. I kicked it at his crib, we talked [and] got real with each other. He let me listen to music from his new album, which is amazing. I shared with him some of my experiences in the business. We really connected. There was a character, Tristan, we had written that made me think of him. I didn’t even make him read for it, I knew he’d be right. He’s in about three episodes and he’s phenomenal. He’s so natural. He’s so good. He’s easy on the eyes, as we all know. The ladies are going to get a kick out of watching him on screen.

