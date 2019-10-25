XXXTentacion “HEARTEATER,” Tinashe ft. Ms Banks “Die A Little Bit” & More | Daily Visuals 10.25.19

It’s been over a year since the unexpected death of Florida’s up and coming Hip-Hop star XXXTentacion and while he’s not around in the physical his music continues to carry his presence in the rap game.

Today we get his latest posthumous visual for “HEARTEATER” which much to the shock of his fans stars his ex-girlfriend Gevena Ayala as a zombie-ish ghoul tearing flesh and eating the heart and guts out of a body that’s supposed to be XXXTentacion before the tables are turnt and she gets eaten out (wait, that ain’t sound right). It’s kinda surprising that they’d let the woman who accused X of physical abuse star in his video, but who knows why anything happens sometimes.

Tinashe meanwhile gets the weekend started by hitting up a lounge and getting lit with her friends in her Ms Banks assisted visuals to “Die A Little Bit.” Gotta wonder if Ms Banks will collaborate with Lloyd Banks sometime in the future. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Doja Cat, Smino, and more.

XXXTENTACION – “HEARTEATER”

TINASHE FT. MS BANKS – “DIE A LITTLE BIT”

DOJA CAT – “RULES”

SMINO – “TRINA”

SOSAMANN – “DRIPPIN ISS MUST”

LEBRAA DEVILLE – “TICKET”

IMAGINARY OTHER FT. CHUUWEE – “THE (HAWAIIAN BUTTON UP)”