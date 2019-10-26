Angela Yee Fires Shot At Gucci Mane: “Google What He Looked Like In 2009”

Gucci Mane opened up a can of worms earlier this month after an interview with Charlamagne Tha God revealed that he still had some smoke for DJ Envy and Angela Yee. Charlamagne’s The Breakfast Club co-hosts fired back, with Yee shooting down flirting claims made by Gucci in a very pointed fashion.

Too Fab caught Yee on the street this past Tuesday and it’s clear that she was ready and willing to address the matter. In the chat with Charlamagne, Gucci went into a dark chamber and said that he’d not only smack Envy, but called Yee a “punk ass b*tch” over his assumption that he was banned from The Breakfast Club after his 2016 appearance on the program.

For backstory, Gucci claimed back in 2009 that Yee tried to hook up with him and confronted her about the incident in a 2016 appearance that went viral due to the rapper’s incredulous reaction. Yee has insisted that she has the receipts saying she did not try to link with Gucci and her words to the Too Fab cameras hammered that point home.

Just Google what he looked like in 2009 and you’ll see what I’m talking about,” Yee said with a laugh.

Photo: WENN