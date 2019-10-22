Gucci Mane Had Smoke For DJ Envy & Angela Yee, Envy Fired Back

Gucci Mane might be a lot calmer in his current incarnation as a sober and focused artist content with leaving most of the past behind. However, the East Atlanta rapper still appears ready for that action after throwing some barbs at DJ Envy and Angela Yee.
Gucci Mane sat down with Charlamagne Tha God and the wide-ranging chat covered a lot of bases, including the Zone 6 star’s evolution from hood general to where he is today. But the shades of old Guwop still bubble under the surface, this after Gucci took aim at Charlamagne’s The Breakfast Club co-hosts. When the subject of Gucci allegedly being banned from The Breakfast Club, things got a bit heated.
Check out the 54:00-minute mark of the video below.
Earlier this month, Yee addressed a viral moment between her and Gucci regarding the rapper’s claims the host flirted with him and said once more that she wasn’t trying to make a moment outside of the confines of their respective professions happen.
Gucci, still apparently feeling a way. said he’d like a face to face chat with Envy and said he’d “slap the sh*t out of him” if it didn’t go the right way.
Envy responded to Gucci’s words and it appears that he too is prepared for any and all smoke as well.
View this post on Instagram
Me and My Dog..🤣🤣🤣… Welllllll… @cthagod gave me a heads up when this interview was done and I told him play it.. This isn’t the 1st time I’ve been threatened by an artist and probably won’t be the last time… I never been slapped, or snuffed or jumped before so not sure where that came from… but funny by all means… @laflare1017 was never banned from the @breakfastclubam When asked, “Would I do an interview without Yee…” My reply was, “I will not do anything unless you clear it with my co-worker.. We call that riding for your team where I’m from!!! And he’s upset because my coworker defended herself… Never in a million years will I tell my co-hosts what to say or what not to say.. We share that platform.. When Gucci did that post about Yee, she defended herself on the Breakfast Club and he’s mad because “I let her do it”…. I Have never ran from a Conversation in my life… My Kids are good, my wife is great and My Dog is excellent… Anyway, I heard some lies and wanted to address it… Back to enjoying Paris… 🇫🇷
Hopefully, this gets resolved before anything gets to the physical level.
—
Photo: Getty