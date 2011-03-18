Eminem And Chrysler Give Back To Detroit Community

Eminem Teams Up With Chrysler To Help Detroit Community

Eminem combined his star power with motor company Chrysler for a Super Bowl commercial entitled “Born Of Fire” in January, and since then the company’s “Imported From Detroit” merchandise has been selling out.

Now Chrysler is giving a portion of the sales to the Detroit emcee’s Marshall Mathers Foundation.

The two-minute commercial captured the spirit of Detroit and helped push the products on the company’s website. And as a result, the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Michigan, Habitat for Humanity Detroit and Think Detroit PAL will also benefit from the purchases.

Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s manager and director of his foundation stated,

“We are very happy to partner with the Chrysler brand in supporting the local communities. The Chrysler brand and The Marshall Mathers Foundation share a parallel commitment to give back to the City of Detroit.”

