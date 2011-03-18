Lil Twist Shoots Video For Debut Single “Love Affair” Featuring Lil Wayne; Readies Album [Video]

Lil Twist Calls on Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Drake for Debut LP
Behind The Scenes Footage Of His New Video
Lil Twist, the youngest Young Money soldier is preparing to release his debut album Don’t Get It Twisted this summer. He’s enlisting Drake, Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber and Sean Kingston as guests on the LP.
Twist is one of the new XXL Magazine Freshmen and his new single “Love Affair” featuring Lil Wayne showcases his R&B side instead of him simply rapping.
Peep footage on the set of the “Love Affair” video:
