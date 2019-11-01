YG Denies Kissing Random Girl At Club, Still Going Strong With Kehlani

YG is setting the record straight after rumors began circulating that he cheated on his girlfriend Kehlani.

On Thursday (Oct. 31), YG took to Instagram to shoot down rumors that he cheated on Kehlani by kissing another woman outside of a nightclub in Los Angeles. In a message via the rapper’s Instastory, YG wrote, “I LOVE KEHLANI. I WOULD NEVER,” denying the affair.

Although YG is denying any wrong doing, the video obtained by The Shade Room makes it hard to believe. In the video, YG is seen sitting in a Lamborghini outside of the Poppy Night Club in Los Angeles talking to an unidentified woman. After a few moments of talking, the woman crouches down closer to speak to him before YG opens the car door and the woman appears to then leans in for a kiss.

After the video hit the web, YG’s team issued a statement claiming it was a “drunken moment” that got “carried away.”

“He was drunk, got carried away and was very regretful for putting himself in that situation and hurting #Kehlani,” the statement read. “He has no romantic connection to the girl, just a drunken moment carried away.”

YG and Kehlani went public with their relationship in September after appearing at New York Fashion Week holding hands.