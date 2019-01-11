Kehlani Drops Single & Video For “Nights Like This” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Twitter Is Elated

Kehlani is looking to make her mark on 2019 early. Twitter is buzzing after the “You Should Be Here” singer dropped the single and video for new single “Nights Like This” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

The single which will live on the pregnant R&B star’s forthcoming mixtape is uptempo R&B track. On the song, the singer croons about being broken hearted yearning for the love and attention from an ex-lover.

“On some nights like this, shorty, I can’t help but think of us. You gon’ get my hopes high, girl / Just gon’ tell me more lies, girl.”

In the visual which has some Black Mirror vibes, Kehlani plays a scientist who repairs a mysterious robot that lands on her doorstep. They form a bond with the robot eventually taking over Kehlani’s body and killing Ty in the process. In a tweet, she revealed they filmed the video while she was six months pregnant with her daughter.

As you can imagine fans of the singer are going wild with the return of Baelahni and are currently in their feels after watching the visual and listening to the song which is now trending worldwide. You can peep all the reactions to “Nights Like This” song and video below.

