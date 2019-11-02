DaBaby “Off Da Rip,” Teyana Taylor & Kehlani “Morning” & More | Daily Visuals 11.1.19

DaBaby’s been on quite the upswing as of late what with the release of his latest chart topping album, Kirk and his televised performances, but he’s not letting up on the momentum he’s been building up and today drops a new clip for an album cut.

In his latest visual for “Off Da Rip” the Charlotte representative is clearly enjoying his best life as he rides shotgun and in a Bentley packed with his homies while hopping in and out the drop top like he ain’t holding up traffic. His album debuted at number 1. Let that man live.

On a softer note, Teyana Taylor and Kehlani seduce the camera before seducing each other in their collabo clip for “Morning.” Shump was ok with this? On the other hand we kinda figure YG didn’t mind for some reason.

Peep the rest of today’s releases including work from Harry Fraud featuring Rick Ross, Maxo Kream featuring ScHoolboy Q and more.

DABABY – “OFF DA RIP”

TEYANA TAYLOR & KEHLANI – “MORNING”

HARRY FRAUD & RICK ROSS – “KNOW ABOUT”

MAXO KREAM FT. SCHOOLBOY Q – “3AM”

SLIM THUG FT. Z-RO & JAZZE PHA – “I L.A.M.B”

RICO RECKLEZZ – “HAUNT”

EURO GOTTI FT. YELLA BEEZY – “REUP”

MRG FT. LIL GUCCY – “A F W M”