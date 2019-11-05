Funkmaster Flex Roped Into Tracy Chapman & Nicki Minaj Sampling Case

The ongoing sampling and copyright infringement case between singer Tracy Chapman and Nicki Minaj has an added development that could drag out the matter even longer. In recent court documents that were introduced, Chapman has named Funkmaster Flex in the matter after he played a shelved record featuring the singer’s music.

BOSSIP exclusively reports that Chapman filed documents last week urging the courts to demand that Flex hand over any text correspondence he had with Minaj in order to support her case.

Last year, Chapman filed suit against Minaj, born Onika Maraj, for sampling her song “Baby Can I Hold You” for the “Sorry” track which featured Nas. The song was positioned to appear on Minaj’s Queen album but didn’t make the final cut as Chapman didn’t clear the go-ahead to use the sample.

Chapman’s side believes they have the right to request the correspondence between the pair as it will illustrate that Minaj handed out Chapman’s work without her permission. Further, Flex played the song during an appearance on Hot 97 ahead of the album’s release.

The judge is still waiting to rule on the request.

Photo: WENN