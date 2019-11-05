J-Live Releases ‘At The Date Of This Writing (Vol. 2)’ EP [Stream]

J-Live has consistently delivered release after high-quality releases rich in both content and potency over the better part of two decades. The Triple Threat MC, DJ, and producer has unveiled his latest project At The Date Of This Writing (Vol. 2), continuing this streak of authentic and skill-heavy Hip-Hop music.

At The Date Of This Writing (Vol. 2) is a collection of eight complete songs with spoken word interludes delivered by J-Live interspersed throughout. Entirely self-produced, the New York veteran opens up the album with “By Myself,” a jazz-inflected and almost somber reflection on the beauty of solitude and how it can bolster creative endeavors.

After the “Parazlyed” interlude, “Money and Power” showcases over a high-energy banger breaking down the science of how the rat race of chasing material wealth is largely a misused tool of the aspirational artist and average joe.

“My Teepee” harkens back to the mood found on the album opener, but there’s a joyous tone to J-Live’s verses that flips the track’s downbeat nature and puts into focus the years he’s put into the mastery of his craft.

Other highlights include the triumphant “The Plot Twist,” the lyrically dextrous “I Digress,” and self-affirming “Another Hip Hop Song” before ending with the spoken word closer, “Can’t Find The Words (Look Inside).”

At The Date Of This Writing is a Bandcamp exclusive release and follows October 2018’s Lose No Time EP. A full-length LP will come in Spring 2020.

To support J-Live’s latest effort with your financial backing, check out the release below.

Photo: J-Live/Mortier Music