Rich Rich: Jay-Z Sent Meek Mill & Swizz Beatz Rolex Watches With VIP Invites To Gala

The Cosmograph Daytona watches were part of an invitation to the upcoming Shawn Carter Foundation gala and valued at $37,450.

It isn’t a secret that Jay-Z is the world’s richest rapper and he’s quietly shown ways to illustrate that truth. The latest high-roller feat from Hov occurred when he sent VIP invitations to Meek Mill and Swizz Beatz to an upcoming gala, which came equipped with Rolex watches.

The invitations were for the upcoming Shawn Carter Foundation gala and fundraising event for the foundation set to take place on November 15. Both Meek and Swizz took to Instagram to show off the invites, with the producer mentioning in his post that Jay-Z also threw in a bottle of Ace of Spades.

According to Rolex’s website, the rose gold-plated Rolex Cosmograph Daytona sells for $37,450.

