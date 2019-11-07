Whitney Houston’s Best Pal Robyn Crawford Claims She & Late Singer Had Intimate Relationship

Robyn Crawford, largely known as the late Whitney Houston‘s best friend, dropped a bombshell and confirmed a long-running rumor in her upcoming memoir. In the book, Crawford claims that she and Houston maintained a sexual relationship that ended over concerns for the singer’s image.

Crawford’s book, A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston, is slated for release next week and promises to detail their journey after meeting as teenagers and how tight they remained through the many ups and downs of Houston’s life and career.

As shared by PEOPLE, a portion of Crawford’s book highlights the alleged physical relationship between the pair that was touched upon in the 2017 documentary, Whitney: Can I Be Me.

From PEOPLE:

From the moment Crawford, then 19, first saw Whitney (then almost 17) in 1980 when they were both counselors at an East Orange, New Jersey summer camp, she told her, “I’m going to look out for you.”

And that’s exactly what she did for the next two decades as Whitney became a global superstar.

“We wanted to be together,” says Crawford, “and that meant just us.”

Whitney ended the physical part of their relationship early on, soon after she signed a record deal with Clive Davis at Arista.

The singer broke the news by giving Crawford a gift of a slate blue Bible one day in 1982.

“She said we shouldn’t be physical anymore,” writes Crawford, “because it would make our journey even more difficult.”

A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston is set for a November 12 release.

—

Photo: Splash News