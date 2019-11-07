The Fader’s Head Of Content Fired After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The Fader magazine made a few changes to their staff over the weekend after the Head of Content was accused of sexual misconduct.

According to Billboard, Eric Sundermann, the head of content at music publication The Fader, was fired on Monday (Nov. 4) “following a prompt internal investigation into allegations that senior executives were made aware of over the weekend,” according to a spokeswoman for the publication.

The allegations surfaced after a tweet was posted exposing Sundermann’s behavior, prompting an investigation. Billboard also reported that The Fader‘s president and publisher Andy Cohn was also under internal review for apparently “looking the other way” in regards to Sundermann’s alleged behavior, but a representative for the publication denies this.

In a statement to the outlet, The Fader co-founder Jon Cohen said that the firing was “not taken lightly” and that the internal investigation confirmed Sundermann violated the publication’s policies.

“Over this past weekend, allegations regarding Eric Sundermann were brought to our attention. On Monday, management investigated and we determined that the allegations were a true violation of our employment policies,” Cohen wrote. “Our team quickly stepped in and terminated our working relationship with Eric that evening. There is no point at which an abuse of power will be tolerated, nor is there any point where sexual harassment be accepted. Going forward, The Fader will continue to strive to make its community, and its workplace, a safe space for all employees, no matter the circumstance.”

Sundermann was hired by The Fader in December 2018 as the company’s first head of content. Before joining The Fader, Sundermann spent more than five years at Vice’s music vertical, Noisey, before rising to editor-in-chief in November 2015.

As of press time The Fader did not release the nature of the allegations, Sundermann has yet to respond to the allegations or comment on his firing.