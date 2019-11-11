Tory Lanez On Video Trying To Issue A Fade To ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ Star Prince, Allegedly

Things got real testy in Miami. Tory Lanez was caught on video allegedly trying to issue a fade to someone at Club Liv Friday (Nov.8).

According to TMZ, the “Jerry Sprunger” crafter took a swing at Love & Hip Hop: Miami cast member Prince after exchanging some words with the reality tv star. The video clearly shows Lanez throwing a haymaker at Prince, but it’s unclear if he connected with the punch.

Per TMZ:

The Canadian rapper-singer was LIV Miami Friday night, where he was booked to do a show. Prior to taking the stage, however, he got into a little dust-up with someone who must’ve said something truly out of pocket … ’cause Tory tried punching him near the VIP area.

TMZ got a hold of this video in the moments Tory swung — it’s unclear if he connected with the guy cleanly, but the dude fell back, and Tory charged after him. Eyewitnesses tell us that the rest of Tory’s security team and entourage allegedly joined in on the beat down too.

Prince Michael Harty … a rapper/promoter on ‘L&HH: Miami.’ The club tells us, “Last night our security broke up an altercation between Love and Hip Hop’s Prince and Tory Lanez. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards violence, and both parties were immediately asked to leave the venue.”Police were reportedly called about the situation but did not go to the club to investigate. Neither Lanez or Prince have publicly acknowledged that incident happened. As for who the alleged victim is, a rep for LIV Miami tells TMZ it’s… a rapper/promoter on ‘L&HH: Miami.’ The club tells us, “Last night our security broke up an altercation between Love and Hip Hop’s Prince and Tory Lanez. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards violence, and both parties were immediately asked to leave the venue.”Police were reportedly called about the situation but did not go to the club to investigate. Neither Lanez or Prince have publicly acknowledged that incident happened. According to the celebrity gossip site, Lanez didn’t let the fight get to him and continued partying while his team handled the situation. Tory Lanez’s next project, Chixtape 5, is due out November 15, you can watch Tory swinging at Prince, allegedly, in the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKNtydOlk0E

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz